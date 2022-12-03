60% candidates are crorepatis

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 2

The importance of money power in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is evident as 60 per cent of the candidates of two major parties — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — are ‘crorepatis’.

The average asset count of a BJP candidate is Rs 4.04 crore and of an AAP candidate is Rs 3.74 crore.

Meanwhile, the average assets of a Congress candidate are Rs 1.98 crore, as per the analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The ADR is an apolitical NGO, working for electoral and political reforms.

The average of assets per candidate contesting the MCD elections 2022 is Rs 2.27 crore. The average assets per candidate, in the MCD poll of 2017, were Rs 1.61 crore.

Notably, the BJP has been ruling the MCD since 2007. The voting for the MCD, which has an annual budget of over Rs 15,000 crore, will take place on December 4.

The top two richest candidates are contesting the election on BJP ticket. Ram Dev Sharma of ward 79 (Ballimaran) has total assets worth Rs 66 crore followed by Nandini Sharma of Malviya Nagar who has a total asset worth of Rs 49.84 crore. The third richest candidate, Jitender Bansala, from AAP has assets worth Rs 48.27 crore.

On the education front, the candidates are poor. The majority of the candidates have poor education qualifications. Around 56 per cent candidates have declared educational qualifications between class V and XII. As many as 36 per cent candidates have declared that they are either graduates or above class XII. Only 12 candidates are diploma holders and 22 candidates are just literate. To the surprise of many, 60 candidates are illiterate.