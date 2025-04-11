60 finalists tested on critical thinking, sustainability, creativity & oratorship

Over 2.1 lakh students from 700 schools took part in the third edition of the Classmate All-Rounder (CAR) programme, which culminated in a national finale held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chairperson Dr Joseph Emmanuel, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the initiative for promoting the holistic development framework envisioned under the National Education Policy (2020).

“These students exemplify the balanced growth we aim to achieve through NEP-2020,” he said.

CAR, structured around multi-skill challenges, tested students on critical thinking, cultural awareness, sustainability, creativity and public speaking.

Sixty finalists — split into junior (classes VI–VII) and senior (classes IX–XII) categories — competed in team presentation, quiz and question-and-answer rounds designed by academic experts from NCERT, SCERT and NEP panels.

Two winning teams, one from each category, were declared the All Rounders.

The jury included Apurva Chamaria and Manoj Mittal.

Organisers said the programme aimed to shift the focus from rote learning to all-round student development.