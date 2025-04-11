DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / 60 finalists tested on critical thinking, sustainability, creativity & oratorship

60 finalists tested on critical thinking, sustainability, creativity & oratorship

Over 2.1 lakh students from 700 schools took part in the third edition of the Classmate All-Rounder (CAR) programme, which culminated in a national finale held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chairperson...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Over 2.1 lakh students from 700 schools took part in the third edition of the Classmate All-Rounder (CAR) programme, which culminated in a national finale held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chairperson Dr Joseph Emmanuel, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the initiative for promoting the holistic development framework envisioned under the National Education Policy (2020).

“These students exemplify the balanced growth we aim to achieve through NEP-2020,” he said.

Advertisement

CAR, structured around multi-skill challenges, tested students on critical thinking, cultural awareness, sustainability, creativity and public speaking.

Sixty finalists — split into junior (classes VI–VII) and senior (classes IX–XII) categories — competed in team presentation, quiz and question-and-answer rounds designed by academic experts from NCERT, SCERT and NEP panels.

Advertisement

Two winning teams, one from each category, were declared the All Rounders.

The jury included Apurva Chamaria and Manoj Mittal.

Organisers said the programme aimed to shift the focus from rote learning to all-round student development.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper