60-yr-old woman crushed to death by DTC cluster bus

A 60-year-old woman was killed after allegedly being run over by a DTC cluster bus near the Pooth Kalan bus stand on Kanjhawala Road in Sultanpuri on Saturday morning, the police said.

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The deceased has been identified as Indira, a resident of Sultanpuri. According to the police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at 11.05 am.

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When the police reached the spot, Indira was found lying unconscious near the rear wheel of a DTC cluster bus on route number 114A from Azadpur to Auchandi Border.

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She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sultanpuri police station. The offending vehicle has been seized and its driver, Rajesh, has been apprehended.

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The police said following the accident, some unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the bus involved in the mishap and damaged its windowpanes.

A separate legal action is being initiated to identify and prosecute those involved in vandalising the vehicle, the police said.