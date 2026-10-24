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Home / Delhi / Rs 622-cr boost for flood control, drainage network in Delhi

Rs 622-cr boost for flood control, drainage network in Delhi

4.7-km RCC wall planned along Yamuna

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Minister Parvesh Verma. File
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Delhi has cleared projects worth Rs 622 crore to strengthen its flood control and drainage system, including a 4.7-km reinforced cement concrete wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Yamuna and three projects for scientific disposal of silt removed from drains.

The decisions were discussed at the 40th meeting of the Flood Control Board, chaired by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. The meeting focused on strengthening drainage arrangements and reducing waterlogging during the monsoon.

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The proposed RCC wall will run from the Magazine Road drain to the Old Railway Bridge, covering 4.7 km along the Yamuna. The project will cost Rs 99 crore and is aimed at reducing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas when the river’s water level rises.

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The other major concern discussed at the meeting was the disposal of the silt after drains are cleaned. Silt often remains along drains or roads and can be washed back into drains during rain, undermining the purpose of de-silting.

To address this, three biomining projects costing Rs 260 crore have received in-principle approval. The projects will cover silt generated from the Najafgarh drain and other major drains, with the stated aim of ensuring its scientific disposal.

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The meeting also discussed developing green spaces along other drains on the lines of Barapulla. The proposed works include pedestrian paths, plantation, lighting and fencing for safety.

The minister directed officials to regularly monitor the projects and ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timelines.

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