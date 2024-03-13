63 lakh saplings to be planted in 2024-25: Rai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government would plant 63 lakh saplings, including shrubs, in the Capital in the 2024-25 financial year.

He said the green cover in the Capital has increased from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.6 per cent in 2021. The Delhi Government has set a target for various departments to further increase the forest cover in 2024-25, making the Capital the leader in green cover nationwide. He conducted a meeting with representatives from 21 agencies to outline the plantation action plan for 2024-25.

