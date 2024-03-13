63 lakh saplings to be planted in 2024-25: Rai

New Delhi, March 12
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government would plant 63 lakh saplings, including shrubs, in the Capital in the 2024-25 financial year.
He said the green cover in the Capital has increased from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.6 per cent in 2021. The Delhi Government has set a target for various departments to further increase the forest cover in 2024-25, making the Capital the leader in green cover nationwide. He conducted a meeting with representatives from 21 agencies to outline the plantation action plan for 2024-25.
