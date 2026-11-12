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Home / Delhi / 63-year-old gets 20-year jail for repeatedly raping minor

63-year-old gets 20-year jail for repeatedly raping minor

DNA test confirms paternity

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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A 63-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years’ of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, who became pregnant as a result of the abuse, in southwest Delhi.

The accused, Radhey Shyam, was convicted by a court at Patiala House on September 18 in a case registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station. The sentence was pronounced on October 31 by Additional Sessions Judge Prabh Deep Kaur, who also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on him.

According to the police, the case came to light on February 6, 2025, when information was received about a minor girl being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in a pregnant condition.

During the investigation, the girl told the police that the accused, who lived in the same building, had repeatedly sexually assaulted her by threatening her. She further alleged that he continued to abuse her after shifting to another residence, eventually resulting in her pregnancy.

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Following her statement, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A crucial breakthrough in the investigation came through forensic examination, which established that the accused was the biological father of the foetus. The DNA evidence corroborated the victim’s account and strengthened the prosecution’s case.

The police arrested the accused after collecting evidence and filed the chargesheet before the court on April 1, 2025.

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The court sentenced Radhey Shyam to 20 years’ of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. He was also awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 64(2)(m) of the BNS, besides six months of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 351 of the BNS. All sentences will run concurrently.

The police said the conviction was secured through coordinated efforts of the investigating team and the prosecution.

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