65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 18

Raj Lakshmi, popularly known as the “Bullet Queen” from Tamil Nadu, concluded her 65-day nationwide campaign in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. She was welcomed by the leaders of the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha and Delhi Mahila Morcha at the Delhi state BJP office.

Raj Lakshmi began her journey from Tamil Nadu on February 12, covering an impressive distance of 21,000 km across 15 states on her bullet motorcycle to garner support for the PM.

Welcoming the “Bullet Queen”, Yuva Morcha president Sagar Tyagi said, “Women can do anything, and Raj Lakshmi’s journey is a testament to that spirit. With people’s support, the BJP will secure more than 400 seats this time.”

Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, the nation’s sisters and daughters are touching new heights. We have the blessings of the women of India, and they stand firmly with the BJP in this election.”

Expressing her gratitude, Raj Lakshmi said, “The journey we embarked upon with the slogan ‘Vote for Modi, Vote for Nation’ concludes today. The warm welcome by the Delhi BJP has refreshed me after the 21,000-km journey. The future of our nation is safe under the leadership of PM Modi, and I urge everyone to come out and vote for a united India.”

She said, “Your one vote will shape the future of our country. It’s crucial for Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time for a prosperous India. The nation is progressing rapidly under his leadership.” Raj Lakshmi’s arrival in Delhi comes just before the first phase of voting scheduled to begin on Friday.

