68 test +ve for Covid in Delhi

New Delhi, November 5
Delhi recorded 68 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and one more person died due to the viral disease, according to the data shared by the health department here.
With these new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has risen to 20,06,511 while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,512.
Delhi recorded 54 coronavirus cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two deaths. The city recorded zero death and 65 Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.
Delhi had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent. The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday.
