6K join NDMC Tiranga Yatra through Connaught Place

Around 6,000 students, teachers, NDMC employees and citizens participated in a Tiranga Yatra through Connaught Place on Monday as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga–2026’ campaign.

Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the march from Janpath Radial at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place. The participants, carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans, completed one round of the Inner Circle.

Advertisement

The event was organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and saw the participation of NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, council members Dinesh Pratap Singh, Anil Valmiki and Sarita Tomar, Secretary Rahul Singh, senior NDMC officials, representatives of RWAs and market associations, besides citizens.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the Tiranga Yatra was not merely a march with the national flag, but a collective expression of patriotism and a resolve to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

She said the participation of a large number of children and young people reflected the new energy and strength of the country, adding that building a developed India could not be achieved through government efforts alone and required the collective contribution of every citizen.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said India had the potential to lead in manufacturing, innovation, technology, artificial intelligence and other emerging fields. She described ‘Viksit Bharat’ as a mission rather than merely a dream and called upon the youth to pursue education, innovation and new ideas in the national interest.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the Tricolour represented the country’s honour, pride and identity, adding that the participation of school and college students reflected the spirit of nation-building and the vision of a developed India by 2047.

He said the march also brought together people from different sections of society under one national symbol and reinforced the message of unity and shared national identity.

The participation of NDMC school students and teachers, he added, was particularly significant in promoting patriotism, civic consciousness and responsible citizenship among young people.