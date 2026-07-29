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Home / Delhi / 7.4-kg hydroponic weed, 744-gm gold seized at Delhi's IGI Airport; 2 passengers held

7.4-kg hydroponic weed, 744-gm gold seized at Delhi's IGI Airport; 2 passengers held

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Both passengers were arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
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Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 7.4 kg of suspected hydroponic weed and 744 grams of suspected smuggled gold in two separate operations, and arrested 2 passengers for drug smuggling.

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In the first case, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on July 27. A subsequent search led to the recovery of green-coloured substance, identified as hydroponic weed, with a total weight of 7.4 kg. The substance was hidden in the baggage with concealing material.

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Customs officials said the passenger was kept under discreet surveillance from the flight arrival gate. Another passenger travelling on the same flight was allegedly seen “in constant contact with him, repeatedly interacting and giving instructions near the baggage conveyor belt as well as in the vicinity of the X-ray screening area.”

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Both passengers were subsequently intercepted and questioned. During sustained questioning, the first passenger allegedly admitted that the baggage did not belong to him and had been entrusted to him by the other passenger travelling on the same flight.

Both passengers were arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the suspected narcotic was seized under Section 43(a) of the Act.

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In a separate operation, Customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Jakarta. During questioning, the passenger allegedly admitted to ingesting three solid pieces of gold weighing 744 grams. Three oval shaped capsules suspected to contain gold paste were recovered.

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