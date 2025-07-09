DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / 7 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for living illegally

7 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for living illegally

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:56 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five transgender individuals, were arrested here for allegedly living illegally in India.

Advertisement

The accused, who would beg in the daytime and were involved in criminal activities during the night, were nabbed near the Mukundpur flyover on Monday as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants, according to police.

“Five transgender individuals were caught begging under the Mukundpur flyover on July 7. A detailed interrogation revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals,” a police official said.

Advertisement

Based on the information provided by them, two men were nabbed from the same area. All seven of them were living in India without valid travel visas or permits, in violation of the Foreigners Act, he said.

“The accused have been identified as Sanjana (26), Fariya (22), Md Rohi (21), Toha (20) and Foisal (19), all transgenders, and Liton (34) and Alamin (33),” he said.

Advertisement

According to the official, the transgender individuals had altered their appearances to resemble women.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts