7 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for living illegally

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five transgender individuals, were arrested here for allegedly living illegally in India.

The accused, who would beg in the daytime and were involved in criminal activities during the night, were nabbed near the Mukundpur flyover on Monday as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants, according to police.

“Five transgender individuals were caught begging under the Mukundpur flyover on July 7. A detailed interrogation revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals,” a police official said.

Based on the information provided by them, two men were nabbed from the same area. All seven of them were living in India without valid travel visas or permits, in violation of the Foreigners Act, he said.

“The accused have been identified as Sanjana (26), Fariya (22), Md Rohi (21), Toha (20) and Foisal (19), all transgenders, and Liton (34) and Alamin (33),” he said.

According to the official, the transgender individuals had altered their appearances to resemble women.