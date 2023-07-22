7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

New Delhi, July 21
The police have arrested seven people for allegedly using illegal kite flying threads and 33 rolls of banned Chinese ‘manjha’ were seized from them.
Selling Chinese ‘manjha’ and using it is illegal, a police official said.
These seven people were arrested for allegedly flying kites with threads that can pose danger and cause injury to persons and animals, police said.
In a tweet, Delhi’s outer district police said, “Seven arrested for flying kites causing danger, probability of injury or alarm to persons or animals. Selling Chinese ‘manjha’ is a crime, using it is equally a crime. Two-hundred kites and 33 rolls/pulleys of Chinese ‘manjha’ also recovered from them.”
Last Wednesday, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area while she was travelling on a motorbike with her father.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid