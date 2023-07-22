7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

PTI

New Delhi, July 21

The police have arrested seven people for allegedly using illegal kite flying threads and 33 rolls of banned Chinese ‘manjha’ were seized from them.

Selling Chinese ‘manjha’ and using it is illegal, a police official said.

These seven people were arrested for allegedly flying kites with threads that can pose danger and cause injury to persons and animals, police said.

In a tweet, Delhi’s outer district police said, “Seven arrested for flying kites causing danger, probability of injury or alarm to persons or animals. Selling Chinese ‘manjha’ is a crime, using it is equally a crime. Two-hundred kites and 33 rolls/pulleys of Chinese ‘manjha’ also recovered from them.”

Last Wednesday, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area while she was travelling on a motorbike with her father.

