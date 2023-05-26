7 held for betting on IPL games

Noida, May 25
The Noida police on Thursday said they have arrested seven men for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
They were held from a house in Gijhod village, under Sector 24 police Station limits, after they were found betting on the Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants game on Wednesday, the police said.
Those held have been identified as Sachin, Aditya, Nitish, Jaidev, Prabhakar , Pandey Kumar, Indu Kumar, and Abhinav.
