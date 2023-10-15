7 injured in Noida blast

Noida, October 14
Seven persons, including a child, were hospitalised with burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a house here, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place around 11.30 am in Salarpur village under Sector 39 police station.
"While cooking snacks, a small gas cylinder burst due to which Gudiya (32), Maya (25), Malti (50), Vijay (32), Randhir (24), Saroj (22 years) and an 11-year-old boy present sustained burnt injuries," a police spokesperson said.
“Upon being alerted, personell of the police and the fire brigade reached the spot. ACP (Noida–1) Rajneesh Verma and Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Choubey also reached the site. The injured were taken to a local hospital and later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment,” the official said. All seven injured are under treatment and they are out of danger. — PTI
Girl ‘assaulted’
Noida: A Class XII girl of a private school was allegedly assaulted by a boy in Noida, the police said. Earlier, the girl had complained to the school against him. Enraged over it, he “attacked her brutally.” The police are looking into it.
