7 killed in road accidents in Gurugram in 24 hours

In a harrowing 24-hour period that has sent shockwaves through Haryana, seven lives were lost in five separate road accidents across Gurugram, once again highlighting the district’s notorious reputation for recording the most serious fatal accidents in the state year after year.

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The most devastating tragedy occurred on the night of March 27 in Khod village, Pataudi, where a speeding Mahindra Thar—estimated to be traveling at over 100 km/h—mowed down 60-year-old Subhash and his two young grandsons, 10-year-old Ishant and 8-year-old Zaid Khan.

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The children had traveled from Rajasthan to spend their school holidays at their maternal home, only to be flung several feet into the air by the impact. Chilling CCTV footage shows the driver, 25-year-old Deepanshu, fleeing the scene in a secondary vehicle, leaving the victims to die on the dusty roadside.

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The carnage continued as a series of unrelated crashes unfolded across the district.

In Sector 12, 22-year-old Himanshu Rajput was crushed to death when his water tanker overturned due to high speed. Simultaneously, near Lohchabka village, a three-month-old infant, Yugraj Narwal, died after his mother swerved her car to avoid a stray animal and crashed into a pole.

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The day's toll rose further at Kalwari Mod, where 62-year-old retired soldier Kabul Singh was crushed by an unidentified truck, and on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, where 35-year-old bank employee Sandeep was killed in a hit-and-run near Naharpur.

These fatalities serve as a grim irony for a region that recently hosted Haryana’s first-ever high-level road safety conclave aimed at fostering a "culture of responsible mobility."

Despite administrative efforts, Gurugram consistently leads Haryana in road fatalities, with a steady rise in deaths over the last few years. According to official data, the district has seen a worrying upward trend in road mortalities:

Year Total fatalities in Gurugram

2023 439

2024 472

2025 475

Recent reports indicate that nearly 49% of these fatal crashes occur during the high-risk window between 09:00 pm and 03:00 am, often involving rear-end collisions and pedestrian-related impacts.

While the state-wide road safety initiatives aim to reduce fatalities by 50%, the reality on the ground—exemplified by the loss of seven lives in a single day—remains a lethal challenge for the district. For the families in Khod and beyond, the joy of holidays has been permanently replaced by a silence that no summit can easily fill.