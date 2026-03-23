7 labourers killed in Gurugram as sewage treatment plant wall collapses

A tragic construction accident at an under-construction sewage treatment plant (STP) site in Gurugram has claimed the lives of at least seven workers, prompting the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) to take suo motu cognizance and order a detailed inquiry into the incident.

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The accident occurred at Sidhrawali village near the Delhi–Jaipur Expressway, where a concrete retaining wall reportedly collapsed, triggering a massive soil cave-in. Several labourers were buried under the debris, leading to multiple fatalities and serious injuries. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but the scale of the collapse raised serious concerns about on-site safety measures.

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Taking note of media reports and preliminary findings, the Full Commission—headed by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra along with Members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia—expressed deep concern over what it termed a possible case of negligence and systemic failure in enforcing labour safety norms.

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The Commission observed that construction work remains one of the most hazardous occupations, particularly for migrant and economically weaker workers who often lack adequate protection. It emphasised that the right to safe and humane working conditions is a fundamental aspect of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Highlighting the seriousness of the incident, the HHRC stated that such tragedies cannot be dismissed as mere accidents but may amount to human rights violations if negligence is established. The Commission has issued notices to multiple authorities, including officials from the town and country planning department, labour department, police, and Municipal Corporation Gurugram, seeking comprehensive reports on the matter.

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Authorities have been asked to provide detailed information on the sequence of events, safety compliance at the site, statutory permissions, and the adequacy of protective measures in place. The Commission has also sought clarity on action taken against those responsible, compensation and rehabilitation efforts for victims’ families, and steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

In its directive, the HHRC stressed the urgent need for strict enforcement of labour laws, including the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation) Act, 1996, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The case has been listed for further hearing on May 13, 2026, as the Commission continues to monitor developments closely.