7 months after marriage, 21-year-old woman found dead in east Delhi

A 21-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in east Delhi's Gazipur area, police said on Friday.

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The deceased was found lying on a sofa on the fourth floor of a house in Gopal Gali of Gazipur village, they said.

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According to police, a PCR call was received at around 3 pm on Thursday informing them about a woman lying dead inside a house. Following the information, a police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

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Police retrieved the body and said the exact cause of death would be determined after the results of the postmortem are received.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had married Tarun (26) in October 2025. Police also found that Sumit (23), the younger brother of Tarun and the deceased's brother-in-law, was present in the house at the time of the incident.

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As the death occurred within a few months of marriage, an Executive Magistrate also visited the spot and initiated proceedings as per legal provisions, police said.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and recording statements of family members and others connected with the incident.

No arrests have been made so far, and further legal proceedings are underway. The investigation is underway, police said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings.