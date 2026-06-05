icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 7 months after marriage, 21-year-old woman found dead in east Delhi

7 months after marriage, 21-year-old woman found dead in east Delhi

Preliminary inquiry reveals that the deceased had married Tarun (26) in October 2025; police also found that Sumit (23), the younger brother of Tarun, was present in the house at the time of the incident

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:35 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 21-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in east Delhi's Gazipur area, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The deceased was found lying on a sofa on the fourth floor of a house in Gopal Gali of Gazipur village, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 3 pm on Thursday informing them about a woman lying dead inside a house. Following the information, a police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Police retrieved the body and said the exact cause of death would be determined after the results of the postmortem are received.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had married Tarun (26) in October 2025. Police also found that Sumit (23), the younger brother of Tarun and the deceased's brother-in-law, was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

As the death occurred within a few months of marriage, an Executive Magistrate also visited the spot and initiated proceedings as per legal provisions, police said.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and recording statements of family members and others connected with the incident.

No arrests have been made so far, and further legal proceedings are underway. The investigation is underway, police said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts