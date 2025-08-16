DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 7-year-old boy falls into drain in Delhi's Welcome area, rescue ops on

7-year-old boy falls into drain in Delhi's Welcome area, rescue ops on

The police said that the child had accidentally fallen into the drain while trying to catch a kite
article_Author
ANI
New Delhi [India], Updated At : 10:28 AM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. istock
Advertisement

A 7-year-old boy reportedly fell into a drain in Delhi's Welcome area on Friday while trying to catch a kite, the police said.

Advertisement

"In the evening, information was received at PS Welcome regarding a child falling into a drain. Upon reaching the spot, i.e. the drain near Lakdi Market Puliya, and conducting an inquiry, the police team learnt that a 7-year-old boy had accidentally fallen into the drain while trying to catch a kite," the police said in a statement.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was informed, and a search and rescue operation was initiated. However, due to darkness, the operation was suspended and will resume tomorrow morning, the police said, adding that further investigation was under way.

Advertisement

Earlier in July, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewer in Narela subdivision in North Delhi. According to police, the incident took place near Khera Khurd village, and the child's body was recovered and sent for postmortem.

In another incident, an 8-year-old boy fell into a sewer in Delhi's Defence Colony area. Police staff reached the location. The sewer lid was covered with a plyboard, which broke when the child stepped on it. He was rescued with the help of locals and didn't sustain any injuries, police had said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts