DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 7-year-old Iraqi boy, with heart beating 200 times per minute, undergoes life-saving surgery at Delhi hospital

7-year-old Iraqi boy, with heart beating 200 times per minute, undergoes life-saving surgery at Delhi hospital

The doctors in Iraq allegedly kept the young boy on medications that can potentially be toxic

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

A seven-year-old Iraqi boy suffering from persistent, fast heart rhythm with fatal consequences successfully underwent a life-saving procedure at a hospital here amid extreme caution owing to his young age and low body weight.

Advertisement

Doctors at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) performed the rare and life-saving cardiac procedure electrophysiology study and radiofrequency ablation on the boy last month.

Advertisement

The patient suffered from incessant tachycardia - a persistent, fast heart rhythm that does not resolve on its own and can lead to serious complications like heart muscle weakening and heart failure, the hospital said in a statement.

Advertisement

The patient was born with an abnormal circuit in his heart.

"When presented at Fortis Escorts, Okhla the patient reported abnormal heart rhythms/beats ranging between 170-200 beats per minute," the statement said.

Advertisement

The normal heart beat ranges between 75 and 118 beats per minute.

The child weighed only 26 kilos and had been unwell for years with no medical interventions performed in his country owing to the high risks involved due to the patient's age and low bodyweight, the statement said.

The doctors in Iraq allegedly kept the young boy on medications that can potentially be toxic. Also such medications, severely restrict the quality of life and can have very bad side-effects on the body, it said.

After due consideration and consultations, his family finally brought him to India.

The doctors decided to perform an electrophysiology study (a diagnostic test that evaluates electric system to diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms) and radiofrequency ablation (a medical procedure that uses heat generated from alternating current to destroy dysfunctional heart tissue causing arrhythmias) which is a rarely attempted procedure in children under 30 kilos due to the risks.

The team exercised extreme caution to protect the small heart structures and delicate blood vessels, the statement said.

The boy's abnormal electrical pathway was successfully treated after two hours of meticulous efforts by the doctors, restoring his heart beat to a normal rhythm, it stated.

Dr Aparna Jaswal, director - Department of Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology, FEHI, said, "This was a highly complex and rare case. Normally such procedures are delayed until the child weighs more than 30 kilos. However, in this case his condition was worsening and could have led to heart failure if the treatment was delayed any further," she said.

Dr Jaswal further added, "Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), the most common form of arrhythmia in children, is estimated to affect one in 1,000 children worldwide. The child has recovered well post procedure and has resumed normal activities after years of suffering. Pediatric ablations in such young and underweight patients are rare due to the risks of damaging the heart and blood vessels."

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, facility director, FEHI Okhla said, "The specialised Pediatric Electrophysiology Programme at the hospital makes it one of the few centres in India capable of offering curative solutions to even the smallest and most high-risk patients. Each year, patients from across India and abroad who cannot access such advanced care in their own countries have been treated successfully at our hospital.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts