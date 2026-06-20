7,000 candidates get offer letters at Youth Congress job fair in Delhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday organised the Mega Job Fair 2026 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, to mark the birthday of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The event saw thousands of job seekers from across Delhi participate, with organisers claiming that around 7,000 candidates received on-the-spot job offers.

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The IYC said over 9,000 young people registered offline for the fair. Around 150 companies, including Tata AIA, Flipkart, Zepto, Voltas, Tech Mahindra, Paytm, Aditya Birla Group, Hitachi and Urban Company, took part in the recruitment drive. Several candidates were also shortlisted for further interview rounds.

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Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib said, “While the country’s youth are facing unemployment and issues such as paper leaks, the Indian Youth Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is presenting a model of ‘Jobs, Justice and Accountability’. Unemployment is the biggest challenge facing young people today. The BJP had promised to create 2 crore jobs annually, but little has changed on the ground. The youth need employment, and Rahul Gandhi continues to raise this issue in Parliament and on the streets.”

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He added, “The BJP gave us unemployment; in response, we organised a job fair. This is not just an event but an effort to provide solutions. On Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, we have taken forward the cause of ‘Jobs, Justice and Accountability’. The success of young people securing jobs is their victory and an inspiration for us to continue working for their rights, dignity and future.”

IYC national in-charge Manish Sharma said the gathering reflected the concerns of a generation seeking opportunities. “The youth do not need charity; they need opportunities. On Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, we have helped restore their rightful access to employment,” he said.

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Delhi Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra said the job fair was a concrete step towards creating employment opportunities. “The government had promised 2 crore jobs annually but has now fallen silent. If the government steps back, the opposition will step forward to ensure that the youth get their due,” he said.