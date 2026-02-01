72 senior officers shifted in major bureaucratic reshuffle

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi Government transferred 72 senior officers, including IAS and DANICS officials, with several being given additional charges across departments.

According to an order from the Services Department, 36 Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officers from different batches were either assigned new responsibilities or moved to other departments. The reshuffle also involved 36 officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS).

Key appointments include Santosh D Vaidya (IAS, 1998), who has been appointed principal secretary (home) and will also hold additional charges of finance, planning and industries. Bipul Pathak (IAS, 1992), additional chief secretary (social welfare), has been given additional charge of the SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department.

In the health sector, Rupesh Kumar Thakur (IAS, 2006), CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, has been appointed secretary (health and family welfare), replacing Nikhil Kumar (IAS, 2002), who will now serve as commissioner (trade and taxes).

The Education Department sees Sanjeev Ahuja (IAS, 2011) taking charge as the secretary (education) with additional responsibility for higher and technical education, while Pandurang Pole (IAS, 2004), outgoing education secretary, moves to the General Administration Department with the additional charge of Labour Commissioner.

Other significant postings include Neeraj Semwal (IAS, 2003), revenue secretary-cum-divisional commissioner, who will additionally head the Power Department, and Padma Jaiswal (IAS, 2003), awaiting posting, appointed as special secretary of administrative reforms. Vijay Bidhuri (IAS, 2005), urban development secretary, will also hold the additional charge of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, while Yashpal Garg (IAS, 2008) will serve as secretary (planning) and hold additional charge of Land and Building Department.

At the district level, Sunny Kumar Singh (IAS, 2018) will assume additional charge as special secretary power. Saloni Rai (IAS, 2016) will become the district magistrate of North Delhi, Hari Kallikkat (IAS, 2018) will take charge of West Delhi and Vishakha Yadav (IAS, 2020) will head Outer North Delhi once they formally join the government.