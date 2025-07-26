DT
PT
722 cellphones stolen or lost daily this year so far

722 cellphones stolen or lost daily this year so far

1,48,743 plaints registered mostly in form of e-FIRs
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
When pops up – the missed call notification. But the phone never rang
Mobile thefts and losses are going through the roof in the national capital with police data revealing that 722 residents either lost or had their cellphones stolen daily between January 1 and July 25.

According to the data uploaded on Delhi Police’s Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET), 1,48,743 complaints of stolen, lost mobile phones were registered this year mostly in the form of electronic FIRs.

Last year, 2,17,213 complaints were registered over the same period. This year has seen a near 50 per cent reduction in mobile theft and stealing complaints.

The highest number of complaints was registered with the Crime Branch where 1,44,873 e-FIRs were registered followed by 2,599 at North Delhi and 976 complaints with the Railway unit.

This is because the jurisdiction of e-police station - an initiative where online FIRs can be filed - lies with the Crime Branch, an official said.

The cop added that there, such complaints are forwarded to the police stations concerned.

Other districts recorded a fewer complaints with 56 at Southeast, Shahdara (48) among others.

The thefts occurred in both residential neighborhoods and public spaces, including areas on Metro stations, railway stations, malls, markets and parks.

Online filing of complaints states that people resorted using the modern way of filing complaint, which according to them is convenient and fast.

Recently, the Delhi Police launched an upgraded version of the ZIPNET website to improve user experience and accessibility. Previously, the police relied on a manual system — recording details in physical registers.

