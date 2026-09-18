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Home / Delhi / 73-year-old motorist arrested as car hits biker in Delhi’s RK Puram

73-year-old motorist arrested as car hits biker in Delhi’s RK Puram

The incident takes place around 10 pm on Thursday when Tanish Tokas, 21, a resident of Munirka village, was sitting on his motorcycle parked on the roadside while travelling from Bhikaji Cama Place towards the RK Puram Metro Station

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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A case has been registered.and the Honda Amaze was impounded. Photo for representation
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A 73-year-old motorist was arrested after his car allegedly hit a biker on Africa Avenue Road in the RK Puram area here, injuring the motorcyclist, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when Tanish Tokas, 21, a resident of Munirka village, was sitting on his motorcycle parked on the roadside while travelling from Bhikaji Cama Place towards the RK Puram Metro Station.

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According to police, a blue-coloured car, allegedly driven by Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, hit the motorcycle. Due to the impact, Tokas fell from the motorcycle, which was subsequently dragged for some distance by the car.

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Police clarified that Tokas was not dragged by the vehicle. He did not sustain any serious injuries.

The police received information about the accident at 10.22 pm, following which a team from RK Puram police station reached the spot.

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A case has been registered. The Honda Amaze was impounded.

Police said the accused was medically examined and no alcohol was detected.

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