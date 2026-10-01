74-yr-old IGNOU learner sets world record

The record has been issued in Gupta’s name by the Golden Book of World Records (GBWR), recognising his academic achievement at an age when conventional higher education is often considered beyond reach. His accomplishment has also earned him a Certificate of Excellence for his world-record achievement and dedication to learning.

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Gupta’s association with social service, however, dates back several decades before his IGNOU journey. At the age of 75, he has also been honoured by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Youth Affairs (NSS Section), as “One of the First Volunteers involved in the Foundation of the National Service Scheme (NSS)” in India.

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The ministry recognised his contribution to social service activities during the formative phase of the NSS from 1967-69 at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. His recognition documents his involvement in the early years of a national programme that has since engaged generations of young people in community service.

For IGNOU, Gupta’s journey highlights the university’s open and inclusive approach to higher education, which enables learners to pursue formal education at different stages of life. His academic achievement and early association with the NSS also bring together the two areas that have shaped his journey, education and social service.

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Expressing his gratitude to IGNOU for providing him the opportunity to pursue higher education, Gupta said he felt honoured to be counted among the university’s distinguished alumni.

IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma Kanjilal congratulated Gupta on his achievement and his contribution to the formative years of the NSS. “Praising Gupta’s dedication and efforts, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that he is a source of immense pride for IGNOU and his achievements exemplify the enduring spirit of learning, service and perseverance, and stand as an inspiration to learners across generations.”

Gupta’s achievement underscores the role of open and distance learning in widening access to higher education, while his recognition for his early NSS contribution adds another milestone to a journey spanning education and community service.