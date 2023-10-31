Rs 8.3-crore cocaine seized, Ghanaian woman arrested

ANI

New Delhi, October 30

The Customs Department arrested a foreign national at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly smuggling 593-gm cocaine, officials said. The arrest was made on the basis of a specific intelligence input received by customs officials.

The accused is a native of Ghana. She had arrived from Addis Ababa when she was caught. The accused had ingested 48 capsules that contained 593-gm cocaine valued at Rs 8.30 crore, officials said.

The drug has been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, said the investigating officers.

#Indira Gandhi