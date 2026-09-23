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Home / Delhi / 8 arrested at Delhi airport with 6.5 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 9 crore

8 arrested at Delhi airport with 6.5 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 9 crore

The accused frequently flew to Dubai and smuggled gold back to India by wearing it as jewellery to avoid suspicion

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Acting on a tip-off, Customs officers intercepted a flight arriving from Dubai on September 21. Representative Image/iStock
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Delhi Customs officials have busted an alleged organised gold smuggling racket at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, arresting eight passengers, including a woman, and recovering 6.5 kg of gold worth around Rs 9 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, Customs officers intercepted a flight arriving from Dubai on September 21. A thorough search of the aircraft led to the recovery of three small bags concealed beneath two passenger seats. To evade detection, the smuggled gold had been fashioned into chains and sprayed with silver and black paint.

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The investigation revealed that the group operated on the pretext of attending exhibitions. The accused frequently flew to Dubai and smuggled gold back to India by wearing it as jewellery to avoid suspicion.

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Following the recovery, all eight accused underwent medical examinations and were produced before the Patiala House Court. The court has remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.

“Sharp vigilance unravels an organised smuggling conspiracy,” a Customs official stated.

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Further investigation is under way.

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