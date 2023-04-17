8 injured as house collapses after cylinder explosion in West Delhi

New Delhi, April 17
Eight people were injured early on Monday when a house collapsed in West Delhi's Nangloi area following an LPG cylinder blast, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Service was informed around 5.15 am.
Eight people were rescued by the fire personnel and rushed to a hospital with the help of public and police, an official said.
In a separate incident, a house collapsed in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area around 11.30pm on Sunday.
Fire officials said the house was situated opposite a metro pillar in Tagore Garden and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
No casualty has been reported in the incident.
