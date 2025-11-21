DT
Home / Delhi / 8 injured in clash over funeral wood

8 injured in clash over funeral wood

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:50 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
More than eight people of a family were injured in a clash which broke out between two groups over the collection of wood for a funeral pyre from a disputed plot in the Bissar Akbarpur village of Nuh district. The fight involved not only sticks and rods but also bullets. An FIR was registered against 10 persons at Mohammadpur Ahir police station.

According to the complaint filed by Raja, a resident of the village, his cousin Dharambir had passed away on Tuesday morning. After this, he along with his brother Udal and son Dipanshu, went to get wood on a tractor from a panchayat land. In the meantime, a few persons from a rival group—Sukbhir, Ramdev, Ramkishan, Satbir, Praveen, Pawan, Naveen, Prashant and Priyanshu—arrived on motorcycles, scooters and cars. They were armed with guns, knives, sticks and iron rods. Ramdev, while abusing, said, “This land is ours, we won’t let you load wood from here. Move the tractor or we’ll shoot you.”

“When we said we had been using this land for decades, the accused initiated a fight. Satbir hit Udal on the head with a stick, due to which he fell and all of them together thrashed him with sticks. Ramdev fired at his nephew Rohit, who came to his rescue. Sonu was also shot. Naveen stabbed Abhishek near the head with a knife, causing a deep injury to his ear. When villagers gathered, the accused feld,” said Raja in his complaint.

