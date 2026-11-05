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Home / Delhi / 8 yrs after Rs 3.23-cr Ponzi fraud, proclaimed offender held

8 yrs after Rs 3.23-cr Ponzi fraud, proclaimed offender held

The accused, identified as Visarjan (51), was arrested on October 29 from Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. He had allegedly been evading arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court during the investigation

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Eight years after a case was registered over an alleged investment fraud involving more than 500 persons, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender who was allegedly among the directors of the company accused of running the Ponzi scheme, officials said on Wednesday.
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The accused, identified as Visarjan (51), was arrested on October 29 from Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. He had allegedly been evading arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court during the investigation.

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The case dates back to 2018, when the EOW registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on a complaint filed by Gulshan Avtar. Subsequently, 531 complaints were received from investors who alleged that they had been cheated by M/s Progress Producer Company Limited and its directors.

According to the police, the company allegedly lured people into investing their hard-earned savings by promising them attractive returns and high interest rates through various schemes, including fixed deposits, recurring deposits, monthly income plans and savings accounts.

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The directors allegedly collected Rs 3.23 crore from investors before shutting down the company’s office and fleeing without informing them, leaving hundreds of people facing financial losses.

During investigation, the EOW found that the company was not authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to accept public deposits under any scheme. The police alleged that the directors had used promises of lucrative returns to induce members of the public to part with their savings.

Two other accused, Murari Kumar Srivastava and Bikas Howlader, have also been arrested in the case. However, Visarjan allegedly failed to join the investigation and continued to evade the police, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

The EOW said it subsequently used technical surveillance and ground-level intelligence to track him down. A dedicated team was sent to Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, where he was finally apprehended.

The police said Visarjan had earlier been involved in multilevel marketing activities near Basti in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly shifted to the investment business to make quick money and later went underground after collecting funds from investors. Before his arrest, he was reportedly selling life insurance policies.

The accused is also allegedly involved in cases registered in Ambedkar Nagar against the same company over similar complaints of cheating investors in Uttar Pradesh.

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