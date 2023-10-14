80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 13

Now the Gurugram traffic police will take strict action against vehicles going beyond the prescribed speed limit and drivers violating traffic rules on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. DCP Traffic Virender Vij on Friday said that soon, the process of issuing challans would start on the expressway with the help of online cameras.

“To keep an eye on the expressway, 80 high-standard cameras have been installed at 16 places in a stretch of 78.8 km. Online challans will be started by linking the cameras with National Informatics Centre (NIC) next week,” said Vij. He said that the maximum speed limit on the expressway has been set at 120 km per hour, but many drivers put their own and other people’s lives at risk by driving their vehicles beyond it.

“From September 1 to 30, the traffic police took action against 1,445 drivers for over-speeding on the expressway and imposed a fine of Rs 28.9 lakh on violators,” said DCP Vij.

