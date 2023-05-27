80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

In the wake of the brutal killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya by four members of the rival Gogi gang inside the Tihar jail on May 2, around 80 more jail officials, including five Deputy Superintendents, have been transferred.

Earlier, 99 officials, including assistant superintendents, deputy superintendents, head warders and warders were transferred in this case.

The transfer order was issued on Thursday following directions of Delhi Prisons Director General Sanjay Beniwal. However, jails officials said that it was a “routine transfer”.

According to the order, 80 officials have been transferred within the three jail complexes of Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. The officials posted in the Headquarters of Mandoli and Tihar jail complex have also been transferred. Five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head warders and 58 warders are among those who have been transferred, said jail officials on Friday.