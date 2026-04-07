80-year-old man shoots himself dead in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Umrao Singh, a real estate businessman, found dead; police say no foul play suspected
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An 80-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Tuesday after shooting himself with his licensed revolver, police said.
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The deceased identified as Umrao Singh, a resident of Suvidhakunj in Pitampura and originally from Sultan Pur Mazra village, was associated with the real estate business.
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Police said Singh fired at himself using his licensed weapon, and no foul play is suspected at this stage.
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Family sources said he is survived by four children—two sons, also in real estate, and two married daughters. His wife passed away in 2013. Singh reportedly had a history of medical issues.
Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
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