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Home / Delhi / 80-year-old man shoots himself dead in Delhi's Mangolpuri

80-year-old man shoots himself dead in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Umrao Singh, a real estate businessman, found dead; police say no foul play suspected

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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An 80-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Tuesday after shooting himself with his licensed revolver, police said.

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The deceased identified as Umrao Singh, a resident of Suvidhakunj in Pitampura and originally from Sultan Pur Mazra village, was associated with the real estate business.

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Police said Singh fired at himself using his licensed weapon, and no foul play is suspected at this stage.

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Family sources said he is survived by four children—two sons, also in real estate, and two married daughters. His wife passed away in 2013. Singh reportedly had a history of medical issues.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

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