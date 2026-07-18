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Home / Delhi / 82 witnesses, DNA, fingerprints among evidence in 973-page charge-sheet

82 witnesses, DNA, fingerprints among evidence in 973-page charge-sheet

Rape, murder case of IRS officer’s daughter

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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DNA profiling, fingerprint examination, scene reconstruction, behavioural analysis and citation of 82 witnesses are the key investigative points that are parts of the 973-page charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder and rape of a 23-year-old UPSC aspirant and daughter of a senior IRS officer.
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The charge-sheet was filed on Thursday before Saket court and the matter has been listed for Saturday.

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The incident took place on April 22 in Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, under the jurisdiction of the Amar Colony police station.

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The victim, a young and bright student preparing for the UPSC examinations, was found murdered after being sexually assaulted. The accused also robbed valuables from the house and fled from the spot. The incident took place while the parents of the girl had gone for exercise in the morning.

After the incident, the accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Meena, a former domestic help of the family, was arrested from a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka after extensive analysis of more than 100 CCTV cameras.

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The investigation team, comprising Inspector Lokender, Rizwan Khan, Sub-Inspector Manmohan, Head Constable Rajesh and Constable Lakhan conducted extensive field enquiries and examined a large number of persons, including neighbours, security guards, domestic helps, labourers, drivers, sweepers, auto-rickshaw drivers, cab drivers and other individuals present in the vicinity of the crime scene, an official said.

Simultaneously, multiple police teams were dispatched to Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and various parts of Delhi to collect evidence, verify leads and establish the identity and movements of the accused, the cop added.

The crime scene was recreated at the instance of the accused in the presence of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts. Sequential photography and videography of the reconstruction process, including the entry of the accused, movement and exit from the crime scene, were carried out. The CCTV footage and reconstruction videos were also examined for gait pattern analysis, the officer mentioned.

Additionally, the Behavioural Analysis Interview and Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) of the accused were conducted by experts from the CFSL. Scientific examination further revealed that chance fingerprints and palm impressions lifted from the crime scene matched those of the accused.

Various exhibits collected from the scene of the crime and other relevant locations were examined by the chemistry and biology divisions of the CFSL. The forensic reports yielded positive results. DNA profiling conclusively matched the DNA of the accused with evidence found during investigation, the cop elaborated.

Also the statements under Section 183 BNSS were duly recorded during the course of the investigation, and a total of 82 witnesses have been cited by the prosecution. Upon the completion of all legal, scientific and procedural formalities, a comprehensive charge-sheet, comprising 973 pages, was filed before the court on July 16.

The victim, an IIT graduate, was alone at home on the morning while her parents were out. The accused, Rahul Meena, a former domestic help, entered the house and went directly to the rooftop study, where she was present and asked for the keys of the safe keep.

When the victim refused and she resisted his attempt to overpower her, Meena struck her with a heavy lamp, leaving her unconscious. Police said he then sexually assaulted her and strangled her using a mobile charging cable.

Meena was addicted to online betting and card games such as "teen patti" and had lost over Rs 7 lakh in the past few months, which drove him to frequently borrow money to sustain the habit.

He was fired from the victim's house, where he was employed as a domestic help, over financial misconduct. However, Meena returned to his native village and lied to his parents that he had left the job, the police said.

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