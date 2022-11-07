82-year-old bizman jumps into Yamuna, drowns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

The Delhi Police today said an 82-year-old businessman allegedly drowned after he jumped into the Yamuna after at Sur Ghat in North Delhi’s Timarpur this morning.

The incident took place around 3.30 am and the man has been identified as Jai Prakash Garg, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, they said.

The police said Garg left home in the early hours of Sunday morning on his scooter and jumped into the river. He left a note for his family at home before heading to the ghat, a senior police officer said.

In the suicide note recovered from his house, he stated he was going to Wazirabad and his scooter would be parked near the ghat. He wrote that he was killing himself as he had incurred heavy losses in business.

Garg had a paint factory in Ghaziabad, the police said, adding that he was survived by his two married sons.

His body has been handed over to his family members after the autopsy, the police said.