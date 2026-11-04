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Home / Delhi / 830 get degrees at IIIT-Delhi’s 15th convocation

830 get degrees at IIIT-Delhi’s 15th convocation

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu with students during the convocation ceremony of the IIIT-Delhi on Tuesday.
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The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) held its 15th convocation on Tuesday, with 830 students receiving degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. The ceremony was presided over by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and IIIT-Delhi Chancellor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who urged graduates to combine technological innovation with integrity, independent thinking and social responsibility.

Of the graduating students, 560 received BTech degrees across eight disciplines, 237 were awarded MTech degrees and 33 scholars received PhD degrees. Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President of Microsoft India Development Centre, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

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Addressing the graduates, Sandhu said artificial intelligence, advanced computing and digital technologies were transforming economies and almost every aspect of human life. While these developments offered immense opportunities, they also placed greater responsibility on those designing and developing such technologies.

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Emphasising the need to balance innovation with ethical considerations, he said, “Technological progress must be accompanied by attention to privacy, inclusion, accessibility and the wider consequences of innovation.”

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Talent, Temperament and Technology, the L-G said India needed people who could develop new technologies, think independently and apply their knowledge to challenges that mattered. He urged graduates to remain curious and embrace continuous learning, adding that the ability to learn, unlearn and adapt would be among their greatest strengths.

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He also cautioned students against measuring success merely through professional positions or recognition, saying their achievements should be assessed by the problems they solved and the difference they made to society. India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047, he said, would depend on scientific advancement, strong institutions and capable, responsible citizens.

Rajiv Kumar stressed the importance of continuous learning, leadership and entrepreneurship in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. “The ability to keep learning matters more than the skills we acquire at any one point in time. Leadership is not something one is born with; it is developed through practice. As you step into a world where technologies like AI are changing how we work and create, stay curious and humble, knowing that there is always room to grow,” he said.

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