Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

New Delhi, March 22

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday reiterated government’s commitment to remove all three landfill sites in the Capital within two years.

The minister said the three landfill sites, dubbed as “garbage mountains”, were black spots on the Delhi’s image.

A loan of Rs 850 crore has been earmarked for the MCD for clearing the three landfill sites.

“Though the task of clearing the ‘garbage mountains’ falls in the purview of the MCD, for the sake of the people of Delhi, we will work in tandem with the MCD and provide them whatever support is necessary to ensure that we see the end of the ‘garbage mountains’ at the earliest,” Gahlot said. — TNS