85K allocations as University of Delhi releases 1st UG merit list

New Delhi, August 1
The University of Delhi on Tuesday announced its first undergraduate merit allocation list under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG-2023.
Allocations have been done in all programmes, colleges, except in those where the eligibility includes performance or practical tests.
In its first round, 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for allocation based on their programme preferences and college combinations. A total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the first merit list. This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR, SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri migrants.
As many as 7,042 candidates got their first preference. About 22,000 candidates have been allocated seat from their first five preferences. The candidates who have got a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by Friday. The colleges will process the applications until 5 pm on August 5.
“Candidates whose applications get approved by the college will have to submit the fees by 4.59 pm, Sunday, August 6. The college may raise a query in case they seek any clarification from the candidate,” said the Delhi University in a statement.
Only the candidates who would complete their admission process including payment of fees, will be able to opt for an upgrade to participate in the second round.
Candidates must keep checking the admission website for all updates. The university will announce the second round on August 10.
