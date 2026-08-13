863 birds, animals rescued from cramped cages at Kabootar Market in Old Delhi

In the narrow lanes of Old Delhi’s famed Kabootar Market, where the flutter of wings is a familiar sound, a joint raid has brought to light a grim side of the city’s bird trade. As many as 863 birds and animals were rescued from five pet shops near Jama Masjid, with hundreds allegedly being kept in cramped and unhygienic conditions.

Advertisement

The operation by the Central District Police, along with People for Animals (PFA), World Wide Animal and the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department, resulted in the recovery of 431 birds identified prima facie as protected, banned or scheduled species.

Advertisement

Among them were 183 ring-necked parakeets, 72 plum-headed parakeets, 63 Alexandrine parakeets and 113 munia birds. The protected birds were seized by the wildlife authorities in coordination with the World Wide Animal.

Advertisement

The rescue extended beyond protected species. Another 432 birds and animals, including budgerigars, cockatiels, lovebirds, guinea pigs, grey squirrels, white mice, rabbits and other pet birds, were found confined in what the police described as overcrowded and unhygienic conditions.

The raid followed information received by the PFA on August 9 about the alleged illegal sale, possession and confinement of protected wildlife at pet shops in Kabootar Market. Acting on the information, the Jama Masjid police carried out a coordinated inspection of five shops with the animal welfare organisations and Forest and Wildlife Department officials.

Advertisement

The scale of the recovery has now turned the spotlight on the possible supply network behind the bird and animal trade in the market.

Five persons - Iqbal Khan, Akash, Kani Ram, Mohd Adil Khan and Rashid Khan - all associated with Kabootar Market, have been identified as accused and bound down as per law.

An FIR was registered at the Jama Masjid police station on August 10 under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation is now moving beyond the five shops. The police are questioning the accused to establish where the birds and animals came from, who transported them, who supplied them and where they were eventually meant to go. Investigators are also probing the possible involvement of other suppliers, transporters, traders and pet shops.

For the rescued animals, however, the immediate priority is care and rehabilitation. The 432 birds and animals found in conditions amounting to cruelty were taken into appropriate care by the PFA, while the protected birds were seized by the wildlife authorities.

The raid was conducted by Sub-Inspector Bijender, woman Sub-Inspector Saloni and Head Constable Vinod of the Jama Masjid police station under the supervision of the SHO and ACP Daryaganj.