89 cyber offenders brought to justice during April crackdown in west Delhi

The Delhi Police busted multiple interstate cyber fraud syndicates and brought 89 criminals to justice during its April crackdown in west Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

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According to the police, 35 accused were arrested, while warnings were issued to 54 others and investigation into 34 major cyber fraud cases was completed during operations conducted across several states, including Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. The syndicates were involved in digital arrest scams, investment frauds, APK file scams, fake dating membership frauds and mule account operations, they said.

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Financial recovery operations by the district police also proved to be effective as of the total cheated amount of Rs 3.36 crores reported during the month, the teams succeeded in securing Rs 1.11 crores through immediate lien marking and banking coordination. Further, Rs 51.95 lakhs was successfully reverted to victims through court orders, thereby preventing nearly 50 per cent of the cheated amount from reaching cyber fraudsters.

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In a major operation, the police busted a highly-organised OTP-sharing syndicate allegedly operating from Karampura in west Delhi. The accused, identified as Bittoo Chaudhary, Lavish Chugh, Rishi, Arun Singh, Ashish and Deepak Bhatt, allegedly tried to escape by jumping from the fourth floor of a building during the raid but were apprehended after a chase.

Technical analysis through the Samanvaya Portal revealed that the syndicate was linked to 35 NCRP complaints, involved in cheating amount tot the tune of Rs 40 crore, said the police.

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In another case, police busted a fake dating club and cryptocurrency fraud syndicate that allegedly trapped victims through online messaging application bots and fake VIP membership schemes. The accused, Sachin Rawat, Akshay Kumar Baliyan and Kartikey Choudhary, allegedly manipulated victims through fake friendship offers and routed the cheated money through mule accounts before converting it into USDT cryptocurrency, said officials.