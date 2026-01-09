DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Rs 8L silver crown stolen from Hanuman temple in Faridabad

Rs 8L silver crown stolen from Hanuman temple in Faridabad

Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Representational photo: Istock
An unidentified thief stole a silver crown weighing around 4 kilograms, valued at Rs 8 lakh, from the idol of Lord Hanuman at the Hanuman Siddh Peeth Temple in NIT 1, Faridabad. The theft occurred late on Wednesday night, with the suspect captured on CCTV.

According to temple committee president Rajesh Bhatia, the temple doors were closed after night prayers, and the crown was found missing when the priest opened the temple on Thursday morning. Police suspect the thief entered by jumping over the boundary wall. While CCTV footage shows a person fleeing, the images are unclear, making identification difficult. A case has been registered at Kotwali police station, and efforts are underway to trace the thief and recover the stolen crown. — OC

