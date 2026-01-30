9.8-kg ganja worth Rs 9.83 cr seized at IGI Airport, 1 held

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized 9.835 kg of ganja/marijuana from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok, officials said.

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 9.83 crore, was recovered during a targeted check at Terminal-3, they said.

According to customs officials, the passenger arrived by flight AI-2333 on January 26, and was diverted from the Green Channel for X-ray screening of his baggage based on spot profiling. A detailed examination led to the recovery of the suspected narcotic substance concealed inside a handbag.

“The contraband was found concealed in nine transparent polybags, each containing multiple layers of vacuum sealed polybags,” they said.

During the examination, officers recovered nine polybags containing a green coloured substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, with a total net weight of 9.835 kg. On diagnostic testing, the substance prima facie tested positive for ganja/marijuana.

In view of the seizure, the passenger was found to have violated the provisions of Sections 8, 20 and 23 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and committed an offence punishable under Section 20(b), Section 23 and Section 28 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

“Accordingly, the passenger was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, around 8 pm on January 26,” the statement said. The seized narcotic substance, along with the concealing material and packaging, was seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation in the matter is under process.