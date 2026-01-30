DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 9.8-kg ganja worth Rs 9.83 cr seized at IGI Airport, 1 held

9.8-kg ganja worth Rs 9.83 cr seized at IGI Airport, 1 held

Was recovered from Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized 9.835 kg of ganja/marijuana from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok, officials said.

Advertisement

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 9.83 crore, was recovered during a targeted check at Terminal-3, they said.

Advertisement

According to customs officials, the passenger arrived by flight AI-2333 on January 26, and was diverted from the Green Channel for X-ray screening of his baggage based on spot profiling. A detailed examination led to the recovery of the suspected narcotic substance concealed inside a handbag.

Advertisement

“The contraband was found concealed in nine transparent polybags, each containing multiple layers of vacuum sealed polybags,” they said.

During the examination, officers recovered nine polybags containing a green coloured substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, with a total net weight of 9.835 kg. On diagnostic testing, the substance prima facie tested positive for ganja/marijuana.

Advertisement

In view of the seizure, the passenger was found to have violated the provisions of Sections 8, 20 and 23 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and committed an offence punishable under Section 20(b), Section 23 and Section 28 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

“Accordingly, the passenger was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, around 8 pm on January 26,” the statement said. The seized narcotic substance, along with the concealing material and packaging, was seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation in the matter is under process.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts