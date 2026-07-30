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Home / Delhi / 9 automakers flagged risk of E20 fuel in older vehicles: Kejriwal

9 automakers flagged risk of E20 fuel in older vehicles: Kejriwal

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file
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AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that nine automobile companies had acknowledged that E20 fuel could potentially damage vehicles manufactured before 2023.
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Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The Modi Government has resorted to outright ‘gundagardi’ (goondaism) to force E20 petrol on the public. A few days ago, I wrote to 29 companies that manufacture petrol-powered two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the country. In my letter, I asked them to clearly state whether E20 petrol can be used in vehicles manufactured before 2023.”

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He added, “I also asked that if these companies say it can be used, whether they would compensate consumers if their vehicles are damaged or if fuel efficiency declines. None of the 29 companies responded in writing, but I had detailed phone conversations with officials from nine of them.”

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The AAP chief further claimed that officials from these nine companies personally told him that the Government was openly threatening them. “The technical and engineering reality is that if E20 is used in vehicles manufactured before 2023, it will damage the vehicle, its engine and fuel system, and fuel efficiency will also decline,” he alleged.

The former Delhi chief minister also alleged that the Centre was attempting to obstruct the National Town Hall Against E-20, scheduled to be held at the Constitution Club on August 1. He said the venue had already been booked and paid for, but the police had first pressured the Constitution Club to cancel the booking. After the club refused, he claimed, the police began insisting that the organisers obtain permission for the event despite there being no such requirement for an indoor gathering.

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Urging the Government not to use the police to intimidate people, Kejriwal said, “Do not threaten us through the police. The people have already shown that they are not afraid of Modi Ji’s police. At most, the Government can lathi-charge people or send them to jail. It has already tried all of that, but the people of this country do not give in.”

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