9 hospitalised after fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi

Nine people, including women and a minor girl, were hospitalised after suffering breathing difficulties when a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Sunday, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze at D-45 in Mansarover Park was received at 12.03 am.

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Three fire tenders and a water bowser were rushed to the spot. The fire had erupted in domestic articles kept in the parking area on the ground floor of the building, a senior fire official said.

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During the rescue operation, DFS personnel evacuated nine people trapped on different floors of the building and shifted them to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital after they complained of breathing difficulties caused by smoke inhalation.

The injured were identified as Vanshika (20), Tanishka Soni (19), Durgesh (49), Yogesh Verma (50), Raj Rani (65), Arun Garg (48), Ananya (12), Renu Garg (19) and Prateek Garg (19).

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Officials said all the rescued persons were admitted to GTB Hospital and kept under observation.

The fire was later brought under control, officials said, adding that the exact cause the blaze is yet to be ascertained.