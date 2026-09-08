9 schoolchildren injured after van overturns

Nine schoolchildren were injured after the Omni van in which they were travelling overturned on the Karkari Mor flyover in the Gagan Vihar area on Monday afternoon, the police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Jagatpuri police station at 12.25 pm. Following the call, police personnel reached the spot and found that the van, carrying students of National Victor School, had overturned.

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Two of the children were examined at Dr Hedgewar Hospital and Kailash Deepak Hospital.