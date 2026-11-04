9-year-old girl dies after collapsing in classroom at Delhi school, probe on 

A nine-year-old girl, a Class III student of Lovely Public School in Mayur Vihar, died after reportedly collapsing in her classroom on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 9.52 am on November 4, reporting the death of the child. She was taken to Malik Redix Health Care in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her brought dead.

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During the preliminary inquiry, the police examined CCTV footage from the classroom, which reportedly showed the girl suddenly collapsing.

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The police said further investigation was under way to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death. Statements of the child’s parents and the school authorities are yet to be recorded. CCTV footage and other relevant evidence are also being examined.

The exact cause of death is yet to be established.