9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 21

Even after 10 years of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, the Delhi Government is yet to frame rules for conducting social audit of the Public Distribution System (PDS) and fair price shops.

Sub-section 2 of Section 40 of the NFSA provides for mandatory social audit so as to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of ration under the Act and the PDS.

On the directions of the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation (CoSL), the Centre threatened the Delhi Government to withhold the Central assistance for expenditure incurred on intra-state transportation and margin of fair price shop dealers. The Kejriwal government had, on June 6, sent the relevant file to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, seeking approval for notifying the rules.

The L-G has approved the proposal for publishing the draft rules for inviting public suggestions and comments.

The rules would provide for weeding out false beneficiaries, providing good quality ration to beneficiaries, strengthening the mandate of and giving a role to vigilance committees in the social audit process, carrying out verification drive, provisions of CCTV cameras, SMS-based monitoring, mandatory electronic weighing and stocks of ration at fair price shops.

The rules have not been framed by the AAP government for nine years.

The Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, had on June 1 sent to the Delhi Chief Secretary mentioning that the GNCTD is yet to notify rules under the NFSA and it had been decided by the ministry to withhold the Central assistance if the rules are not framed and notified by the GNCTD by June 30.

Besides, the CoSL, which has members of political parties, including the Opposition, took a serious view of the delay in notification of rules and has given an extension till June 30.