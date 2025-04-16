90% bamboo saplings at Bhalswa landfill healthy: Delhi MC officials

Senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an inspection of the bamboo plantation at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday and reported encouraging signs of healthy plant growth.

According to MCD officials, over 90 per cent of the bamboo saplings planted at the site have shown the emergence of new leaves, indicating that the plants are thriving. While some saplings appear dry, the department expects them to sprout new foliage in the coming days.