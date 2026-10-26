922 kg sweets, dairy products destroyed during festive raids in Delhi

As much as 922 kg of sweets and dairy products were destroyed during food safety inspections at Nihal Vihar and Mori Gate Khoya Mandi ahead of the festive season.

In Nihal Vihar, the Food Safety Department on Saturday conducted surprise inspections at 13 premises, including unlicensed rasgulla-making units, sweet manufacturers and shops.

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Officials destroyed 402 kg of food items after examining the conditions in which sweets were being prepared, handled and stored.

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The destroyed items included 265 kg of rasgullas, 80 kg of milk cake, 45 kg of chhena and 12 kg of grated coconut. The inspection teams also collected 14 samples - six of chhena, two each of rasgullas and milk cake, and one each of motichoor laddoos, flour laddoos, rasbhari and paneer - for laboratory testing.

During a separate inspection at the Mori Gate Khoya Mandi, officials destroyed 520 kg of dairy products, comprising 370 kg of khoya and 150 kg of chhena. According to the department, the material was found abandoned, spoiled and emitting a foul smell. Three samples of khoya were collected for laboratory examination.

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Officials said the Nihal Vihar operation was planned to prevent manufacturers from receiving advance information about the inspections. During an earlier drive on August 26, several sweet-making establishments had reportedly shut their premises, leaving inspection teams able to identify only three units.

This time, teams were deployed simultaneously across different lanes on a holiday to cover more establishments. The latest action follows an earlier inspection at Mori Gate Khoya Mandi on September 4, during which approximately 3,050 kg of khoya and paneer were destroyed.

The department said further action would be taken against the food business operators concerned under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on inspection findings and laboratory test reports, wherever required.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to continue surprise inspections, regular monitoring and sample testing throughout the festive season to prevent unsafe food products from reaching consumers.

She said no compromise on public health or food purity would be tolerated. She also stressed that sweets must be prepared under hygienic conditions, stored in accordance with prescribed standards and supplied only when safe for consumption.

The government said enforcement drives would continue across the Capital, particularly during the festive season when demand for sweets and dairy products increases.