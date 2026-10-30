949 litres of ghee seized after raids at 3 locations

The Delhi Government has seized 948.9 litres of ghee during raids at three locations in the Capital as part of its crackdown on food adulteration during the festive season. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the Food Safety Department would be modernised and its staff strength increased to speed up inspections and enforcement.

The raids were conducted at Bhogal Market in southeast Delhi, Najafgarh Market in southwest Delhi and Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi. The department seized 389.9 litres of ghee from Bhogal, 338 litres from Najafgarh and 221 litres from Shiv Vihar, where the operation was conducted jointly with the Delhi Police. Food safety teams also collected 15 ghee samples from Bhogal and Najafgarh markets. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

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Gupta said the department’s inspection system was being equipped with modern technology to speed up sample testing and ensure prompt action against violations. The government was also taking steps to increase the department’s staff strength, with personnel from other departments to be deployed, if required, to strengthen monitoring and enforcement across the Capital.

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She said the crackdown would continue throughout the year and would not be restricted to the festive season. No one involved in food adulteration, including branded companies, would be spared, she added.

An intensive public awareness campaign will also be launched soon to educate consumers about food safety and encourage them to report violations. The Chief Minister urged residents to report complaints related to food adulteration, substandard food products and the sale of expired items to the Food Safety Department’s helpline, 1800-11-3921, which operates during office hours.

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She said food safety was directly linked to public health and consumer trust. The government aimed to strengthen monitoring, modernise testing facilities, increase manpower and ensure prompt enforcement to curb adulteration, she added.