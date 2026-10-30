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Home / Delhi / A dip in Yamuna, a dare to Kejriwal: BJP's latest salvo over river pollution

A dip in Yamuna, a dare to Kejriwal: BJP's latest salvo over river pollution

Pointing to the presence of migratory birds along certain stretches of the river, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said their arrival indicated an improvement in water quality

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The claims come amid a prolonged political debate over the pollution of the Yamuna. Pic: iStock
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The Yamuna is once again at the centre of a political tussle in the Capital, with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari taking a dip in the river at Sonia Vihar ghat on Thursday and claiming that pollution levels had reduced by half over the past year due to the cleaning efforts of the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government.

The North East Delhi MP also performed aachman (ritual sipping of water) at the ghat, asserting that the river's condition had improved sufficiently for people to celebrate Chhath Puja in its waters once again.

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Pointing to the presence of migratory birds along certain stretches of the river, Tiwari said their arrival indicated an improvement in water quality. "These birds would not have come here if the river wasn't clean," he said.

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He further claimed that crocodiles could be present in the water, arguing that their presence was an indication of cleaner water.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Tiwari accused the previous government of failing to clean the river and repeatedly shifting the blame to Haryana.

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"AAP used to blame Haryana for polluting the river. Since the BJP came to power, it has cleaned half of the river in one-and-a-half years," he claimed, adding that the remaining work would be completed over the next three years.

The BJP also used the occasion to launch a political attack on the Opposition. In a post on X, the Delhi BJP claimed that the work undertaken by its government in two years had achieved what the Congress and AAP could not accomplish in 27 years.

The party also challenged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, turning Tiwari's visit into a political dare directed at the Opposition.

The claims come amid a prolonged political debate over the pollution of the Yamuna, with successive governments facing criticism over the river's deteriorating water quality and repeated promises to clean it.

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